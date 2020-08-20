US Bancorp DE Sells 3,529 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

