US Bancorp DE Sells 8,894 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

PRU stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

