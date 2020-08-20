Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Valvoline by 24.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $68,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

