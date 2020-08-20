Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $43,508.04 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $584.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 442,660 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

