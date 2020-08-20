Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.58

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.58 and last traded at $235.38, with a volume of 86646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after buying an additional 182,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

