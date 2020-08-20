Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 649.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.22.

NYSE VEEV opened at $266.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $273.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

