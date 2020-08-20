Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.