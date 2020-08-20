Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virtusa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.