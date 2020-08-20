Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOYA. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

VOYA stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 619,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

