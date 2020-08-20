Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

