Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

