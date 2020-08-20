Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

