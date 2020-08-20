Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.12.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.