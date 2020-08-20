Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

