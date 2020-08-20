Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

NYSE:WMT opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

