Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney reported disappointing third-quarter fiscal 2020 results as its businesses were adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s domestic parks and resorts, cruise-line business, and Disneyland Paris were closed in the reported quarter. Shanghai Disney Resort re-opened in May and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, despite reopening in late June, was closed again in July. The pandemic affected Disney’s third-quarter segmental operating income by $3.5 billion. However, Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering despite stiff competition. Upcoming launches in the Nordics, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Latin America are expected to rapidly expand subscriber base. Notably, Disney’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 186.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 67,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.