Wedbush Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $180.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.84.

LOW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

