Wells Fargo & Co Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $185.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.80.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $192.13 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.