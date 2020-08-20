Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on A. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.