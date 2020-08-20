WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 141.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

