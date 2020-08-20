William Masters Ross Sells 108 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP William Masters Ross sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $21,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNF opened at $194.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.