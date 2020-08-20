Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,887,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

