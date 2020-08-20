WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to $12.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

