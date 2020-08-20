XEL (XEL) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. XEL has a market cap of $432,866.76 and approximately $74.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XEL has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004736 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

