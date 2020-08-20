Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of YIN stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $515.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

