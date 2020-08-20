York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered York Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. York Water has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $603.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities analysts predict that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in York Water by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.