Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.12.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,797.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

