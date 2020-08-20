Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Strong Sell

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advantest in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Advantest stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.33. Advantest has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

