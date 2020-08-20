Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.