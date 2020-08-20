Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MGEE opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

