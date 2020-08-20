Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. Unilever has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,199,000 after buying an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unilever by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

