Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Hold

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.00. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.