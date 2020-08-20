Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA ended the second quarter on a weak note. Nonetheless, the company is optimistic of witnessing sustained improvement in sales trends with dental offices reopening and rise in patient visits. Per management, in order to position the company better in the future, DENTSPLY SIRONA is undertaking a range of additional restructuring actions, which will boost revenue growth, expand margins, and streamline the organizational structure. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its core segments in the quarter. Significant contraction in gross margin is a woe. Moreover, sales in the United States, Europe and rest of the world declined substantially in the reported quarter. DENTSPLY has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $43.24 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

