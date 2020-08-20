Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $754.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

