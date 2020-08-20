Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Hold

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

STAA opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.71 and a beta of 1.62. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.