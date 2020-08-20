Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Hold”

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

