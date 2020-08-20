Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to “Buy”

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Toll Brothers have underperformed its industry year to date. Challenging sales conditions in the luxury home markets and rising building materials and labor costs have been impacting the company’s performance over the past few quarters. Delayed deliveries and unfavorable mix are also a pressing concerns. Nonetheless, the recent movement observed by Toll Brothers suggest more resilient housing market than anticipated earlier. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from geographic expansions in the long term. Estimates for the current year have witnessed an upward revision in the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

NYSE:TOL opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

