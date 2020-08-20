Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Catherine A. Knupp Sells 13,000 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.17 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

