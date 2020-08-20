Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 386.05.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

