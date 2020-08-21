-$0.31 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.69. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.46 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

