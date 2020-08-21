$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. Amc Networks posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. 484,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,642. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after buying an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,662,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

