$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.52. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,621,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,686 shares of company stock worth $137,755,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

