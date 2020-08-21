$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.32. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $87.76 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.