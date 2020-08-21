11,009 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,749,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after acquiring an additional 772,969 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,813. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.66. 2,492,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,383. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

