1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ONEM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 2,125,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1life Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

