$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

NYSE:DECK opened at $207.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $381,395,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,450,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,938,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

