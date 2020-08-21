20,939 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of ED traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.