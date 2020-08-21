32,762 Shares in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 285,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $17.95 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

