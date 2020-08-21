48,682 Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 881,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. 24,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,947,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.93. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

