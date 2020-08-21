5,020 Shares in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Qualys by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 184,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,327,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 196,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 90,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,570 shares of company stock worth $8,949,016 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.